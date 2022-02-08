News
Dhawan, Iyer train after recovering from COVID-19

Dhawan, Iyer train after recovering from COVID-19

By Rediff Cricket
February 08, 2022 20:41 IST
IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan with head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour during the Indian team's training session in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photograph and Video: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

India's batters Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, were back in training in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening.

 

"Feels amazing to be back in my comfort zone and loving the sound of the bat," Dhawan captioned his Instagram post.

Dhawan, Iyer along with Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive for the virus on February 2 during their mandatory isolation period before the start of the limited overs series against the West Indies.

Dhawan and Iyer are unlikely to feature in the Wednesday's second ODI against the West Indies.

Four other persons, including net bowler Navdeep Saini, have also tested positive for COVID-19. Saini had also recovered from COVID-19 and had trained in the nets on Monday.

Rediff Cricket
'Was asked to drive auto after unsuccessful 2019 IPL'
Rahul's position in focus as India eye series win
Vote! Who do you want in your IPL team?
Prajnesh advances, Ramkumar exits Bengaluru Open
Facebook, Instagram block handles of Chinar Corps
Campaigning ends for first phase of polling in UP
To get sops, Tesla must manufacture in India: Govt
