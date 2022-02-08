Dhawan, Iyer train after recovering from COVID-19

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan with head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour during the Indian team's training session in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photograph and Video: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

India's batters Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, were back in training in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening.

"Feels amazing to be back in my comfort zone and loving the sound of the bat," Dhawan captioned his Instagram post.

Dhawan, Iyer along with Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive for the virus on February 2 during their mandatory isolation period before the start of the limited overs series against the West Indies.



Dhawan and Iyer are unlikely to feature in the Wednesday's second ODI against the West Indies.



Four other persons, including net bowler Navdeep Saini, have also tested positive for COVID-19. Saini had also recovered from COVID-19 and had trained in the nets on Monday.