April 01, 2021 09:52 IST

Delhi Capitals have begun training in right earnest for IPL 2021.

Last year's finalists, who announced Rishabh Pant as captain this season, got in the swing of things on Wednesday as Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma among others got into training mode.

Glimpses from Delhi Capitals' practice session on Wednesday, kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/Twitter.