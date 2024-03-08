5th Test PIX: Rohit, Gill hit centuries as India dominate

Images from Day 2 of the fifth and final Test match between India and England at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during Day 2 of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slammed centuries as a dominant India piled on the runs on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala on Friday.

>India looked in complete control on 264/1 in 60 overs at lunch on Day 2 for a lead of 46 runs after England had posted 218 in their first innings on the opening day.

IMAGE: A jubilant Shubman Gill after completing his century. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit flicked spinner Tom Hartley for a single on the leg side to bring up his 12th Test century from 154 balls.

In the very next over, Gill swept Shoaib Bashir for a boundary to race to his fourth Test hundred from 137 balls.

This was the second century for both batters in this series.