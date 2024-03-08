News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 5th Test PIX: Rohit, Gill hit centuries as India dominate

5th Test PIX: Rohit, Gill hit centuries as India dominate

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 08, 2024 11:40 IST
Images from Day 2 of the fifth and final Test match between India and England at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during Day 2 of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slammed centuries as a dominant India piled on the runs on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala on Friday.

 

>India looked in complete control on 264/1 in 60 overs at lunch on Day 2 for a lead of 46 runs after England had posted 218 in their first innings on the opening day.

IMAGE: A jubilant Shubman Gill after completing his century. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit flicked spinner Tom Hartley for a single on the leg side to bring up his 12th Test century from 154 balls.

In the very next over, Gill swept Shoaib Bashir for a boundary to race to his fourth Test hundred from 137 balls.

This was the second century for both batters in this series.

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

