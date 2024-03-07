What Do Jaiswal, Gavaskar Have In Common?

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal joined the legendary Sunil Gavaskar as the only two Indian batters to score more than 700 runs in a bilateral Test series. Photographs: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his record-breaking run with the bat!



The young left-hander stroked 57 from 58 balls to continue his dream run with the bat in the series before he was stumped off-spinner Shoaib Bashir on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The half-century took his tally to 712 runs in the series at an average of 89 with two double centuries and three fifties.



He joined the legendary Sunil Gavaskar as the only two Indian batters to score more than 700 runs in a bilateral Test series.

Gavaskar twice went past 700 runs in a series -- when he amassed 774 runs in four Tests in the West Indies in 1970-7191 and 732 runs in six Tests against the same opponents at home in the 1978-1979 season.

Jaiswal also became the fastest Indian batter to get to the milestone of 1,000 runs in Test cricket, getting to the milestone in his ninth Test.

The left-hander went past the previous record jointly held by Gavaskar and Cheteshwar Pujara, who got to the 1,000 run mark in Tests from 11 matches.



Overall, he is the joint second along with legends Everton Weekes, Herbert Sutcliffe and George Headley in international cricket to score 1,000 runs in Test cricket in terms of matches played after Don Bradman, who got there in his seventh match.



In terms of innings taken to complete 1,000 runs in Test cricket, Jaiswal is second behind Vinod Kambli who took 14 innings to get to the 1,000 run mark in Tests. Jaiswal got there in his 16th innings.



The 22 year old is also the fourth youngest batter to get to the 1,000 mark in Tests, behind Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Ravi Shastri.