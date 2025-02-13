'Deserved': Kohli hails Patidar's appointment

'The way you have grown in the franchise and the way you have performed, you have really made a place in the hearts of all the fans of RCB, all over India'

The talismanic Virat Kohli on Thursday backed the appointment of Rajat Patidar as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's new skipper, saying the batter has 'earned the right to be in this position' with his consistency and discipline.

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar replaced South African Faf du Plessis, who was released from the squad last year. Photograph and video: RCB/X

The 31-year-old Patidar replaced South African Faf du Plessis, who was released from the squad last year.

"I am here to inform everyone, like the others will do as well, that Rajat Patidar is going to be the new captain of RCB. Rajat, firstly I want to congratulate and wish you all the very best," Kohli, who captained the franchise from 2013 to 2021, said in a video posted by RCB.

"The way you have grown in the franchise and the way you have performed, you have really made a place in the hearts of all the fans of RCB, all over India. They get excited to watch you play. So, this is very well deserved.

"Myself and the other team members will be right behind you and you'll have all our support to grow into this role," Kohli added.

Patidar was among RCB's retained players before the mega auction in November, 2024 and has the experience of leading Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (ODI).

Patidar, who signed up with the franchise in 2022, guided Madhya Pradesh to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final where his side lost to Mumbai by five wickets last year.

Impressed with Patidar's captaincy in the domestic circuit, Kohli has expressed his confidence in the experienced batter taking the team forward in the coming times.

"Of course it's a big responsibility. I have done this for many years, Faf (du Plessis)'s done it for the last few years, and to be seen as the guy who will take this franchise forward, I am sure this is a great honour for you. I am very very happy for you.

"You've earned the right to be in this position and I am sure you will grow from strength to strength.

Patidar was the second highest run-getter in the last Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, behind Ajinkya Rahane, scoring 428 from 10 matches at an average of 61 and a strike-rate of 186.08.

The 36-year-old Kohli led RCB in 143 matches, the second longest stint as captain after the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings.

"I just wish him all the very best and I would request all the fans to support his absolute support, get right behind him.

"We know that he will always and and always do what is best for the team, what's best for the franchise and we must all get together to support him because, regardless of what happens, who does what, the most important thing is the team and the franchise.

"We all have a responsibility to work towards the growth of this amazing team and franchise. Looking forward to seeing you and looking forward to seeing Rajat start off the season with a bang."

The upcoming edition of IPL starts March 21.