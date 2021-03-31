Azhar backs Pant to become future India captain

Source:

March 31, 2021 20:49 IST

IMAGE: 'Rishabh Pant's attacking cricket will stand India in good stead in times to come'. Photograph: BCCI

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin feels wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant might be a front-runner for the national team captaincy in the years ahead.

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday appointed Pant as the captain of the side for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The wicket-keeper batsman will step in as skipper for the 14th edition of the tournament as regular skipper Shreyas Iyer hurt his left shoulder during the recently concluded India-England ODI series.

Azharuddin, who played 334 ODIs and 99 Tests for India, on Wednesday said he won't be surprised if selectors see Pant as an option for Indian captaincy in the near future.

"Rishabh Pant has had a fabulous few months, establishing himself in all formats. It won't come as a surprise if the selectors see him as a front-runner for Indian captaincy in near future. His attacking cricket will stand India in good stead in times to come," Azharuddin tweeted.

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting also feels captaincy will make Pant a better player. The former Australia skipper also said Pant deserves to lead the franchise looking at his recent performances.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.