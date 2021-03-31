News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Azhar backs Pant to become future India captain

Azhar backs Pant to become future India captain

Source: ANI
March 31, 2021 20:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant bats

IMAGE: 'Rishabh Pant's attacking cricket will stand India in good stead in times to come'. Photograph: BCCI

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin feels wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant might be a front-runner for the national team captaincy in the years ahead.

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday appointed Pant as the captain of the side for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The wicket-keeper batsman will step in as skipper for the 14th edition of the tournament as regular skipper Shreyas Iyer hurt his left shoulder during the recently concluded India-England ODI series.

 

Azharuddin, who played 334 ODIs and 99 Tests for India, on Wednesday said he won't be surprised if selectors see Pant as an option for Indian captaincy in the near future.

"Rishabh Pant has had a fabulous few months, establishing himself in all formats. It won't come as a surprise if the selectors see him as a front-runner for Indian captaincy in near future. His attacking cricket will stand India in good stead in times to come," Azharuddin tweeted.

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting also feels captaincy will make Pant a better player. The former Australia skipper also said Pant deserves to lead the franchise looking at his recent performances.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Nets,Set, Go, Mumbai Indians!
Nets,Set, Go, Mumbai Indians!
Captaincy will make Pant a better player: Ponting
Captaincy will make Pant a better player: Ponting
Kohli stays on top of ICC ODI rankings
Kohli stays on top of ICC ODI rankings
DMK's A Raja responds to EC notice over CM remarks
DMK's A Raja responds to EC notice over CM remarks
Harbhajan will bolster our spin department: Morgan
Harbhajan will bolster our spin department: Morgan
Where's FIR? Are you above law? HC raps Param Bir
Where's FIR? Are you above law? HC raps Param Bir
Kohli to open RCB innings: Hesson
Kohli to open RCB innings: Hesson

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Dhawan hits the dance floor!

Dhawan hits the dance floor!

New DC captain Pant eyes maiden IPL title

New DC captain Pant eyes maiden IPL title

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use