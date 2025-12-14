Delhi awaits Messi as Kohli touches down

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, along with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma arrives the airport, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at Delhi airport on Sunday morning after flying in from Mumbai, with the couple’s arrival immediately sparking buzz around Lionel Messi’s ongoing GOAT India Tour.

The Argentine football icon is scheduled to take part in high-profile events in the capital, including interactions with VVIPs and a special programme at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium.

Dressed casually, Kohli and Anushka acknowledged the paparazzi and fans with smiles, with the former also stopping to sign a poster.

With both Kohli and Messi in the city, fans are eagerly anticipating a possible meeting between two of the biggest global sporting icons.