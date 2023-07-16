News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » De Silva, Mathews rescue Sri Lanka after Afridi blows

De Silva, Mathews rescue Sri Lanka after Afridi blows

July 16, 2023 19:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews celebrate. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews helped Sri Lanka to overcome a top-order collapse and reach 242-6 on Day one of the opening Test against Pakistan in Galle on Sunday.

Home captain Dimuth Karunaratne's decision to bat appeared to have backfired after Shaheen Afridi dealt three blows in the morning session and Sri Lanka slumped to 54-4.

De Silva, batting on 94, and Mathews then forged a 131-run partnership to steady the ship in the first match of the two-Test series.

 

Mathews fell at the stroke of tea after making 64, but De Silva went on to stitch together another 50-plus partnership with Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made 36 before Agha Salman dismissed him with the final delivery of the day.

Shaheen Afridi

IMAGE: Shaheen Afridi made an emphatic return to Test cricket. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Earlier, Afridi made an emphatic return to Test cricket after Sri Lanka elected to bat at a venue where they have played six of their last eight Tests, winning four of them.

Afridi had suffered a hamstring injury at the same stadium last year and the left-arm fast bowler did not have to wait long to claim his 100th Test wicket.

In his second over, Afridi reached the milestone when he induced a thick edge from opener Nishan Madushka, who made four, and Sarfaraz Ahmed took the catch behind the stumps.

Rain interrupted play after 5.5 overs but Afridi mowed down Sri Lanka's top order after play resumed as Kusal Mendis (12) perished in the slip and Karunaratne (29) fell caught behind.

Naseem Shah dismissed Dinesh Chandimal, who made one, before Mathews and de Silva bailed out Sri Lanka.

Abrar Ahmed removed Mathews with the final delivery before the tea break but de Silva, who hit three sixes and 10 fours in his stellar knock, remained on course for his 10th Test hundred.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Brathwaite shoulders responsibility for crushing loss
Brathwaite shoulders responsibility for crushing loss
Asian Games: Dream is to win gold: Gaikwad
Asian Games: Dream is to win gold: Gaikwad
Bowlers' workload a big concern, says Mhambrey
Bowlers' workload a big concern, says Mhambrey
Investors prefer small-cap MFs; invest Rs 11K cr in Q1
Investors prefer small-cap MFs; invest Rs 11K cr in Q1
Historic win: British teen ends 61-year Wimbledon wait
Historic win: British teen ends 61-year Wimbledon wait
Wimbledon final: Alcaraz wins second set to level
Wimbledon final: Alcaraz wins second set to level
India dominates Commonwealth weightlifting
India dominates Commonwealth weightlifting

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Asia Cup: What's on Pakistan's wishlist next?

Asia Cup: What's on Pakistan's wishlist next?

'Jaiswal's application was heartening to see'

'Jaiswal's application was heartening to see'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances