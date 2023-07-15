News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Asia Cup: Pakistan wants to host more matches now?

Asia Cup: Pakistan wants to host more matches now?

Source: PTI
July 15, 2023 17:07 IST
IMAGE: Pakistan want to host more than four matches. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

The PCB will try to get more matches of the Asia Cup to be staged in Pakistan when the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) board meets in Dubai on Sunday.

Following the acceptance of the hybrid model by all stakeholders including the PCB and BCCI, the ACC announced last month that four matches will be held in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka with the event to held from August 31 to September 17.

Hybrid model was proposed as BCCI had clearly conveyed that it won't send its team to Pakistan due to the tense relations between the two countries. 

However, new PCB cricket committee chief Zaka Ashraf, who was not in charge when the Asia Cup dates were announced, has made his intentions clear to the ACC member board officials who were present in Durban for the ICC meetings earlier this week.

Though the full match schedule of the tournament is yet to be made public, Pakistan getting more games is unlikely.

 

"Pakistan will take the stance at the ACC meeting that with a rainy weather forecast for venues in Sri Lanka which is to host nine games of the Asia Cup, Pakistan should be allowed to host more than four games at home," said a PCB source.

The ACC is meeting to finalise the schedule for the Asia Cup. The hybrid model proposed by Najam Sethi, the chairman of the dissolved cricket management committee of the PCB, and was accepted by the ACC members including India.

Indications are that the two India-Pakistan matches in the tournament would be held in Dambulla.

The source said that instead of just Lahore, Zaka Ashraf wants more matches so that they can use other venues as well including Multan.

"The authorities in charge have expressed their desire to commence the event with a match between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan where they expect a bigger crowd compared to Lahore," he added.

They hold the belief that selecting Multan Stadium, which is smaller in size compared to Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, will create a more packed atmosphere for the opening match.

Pakistani officials are hopeful that they will get the opportunity to host more matches.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal will take part in the continental event.

The 2023 edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two sides from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
