Home  » Cricket » 'If Gill performs with the bat, his captaincy will flourish'

'If Gill performs with the bat, his captaincy will flourish'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
June 01, 2025 14:53 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Former India selector Saba Karim says if Shubman Gill does well with the bat in the upcoming Test series against England his captaincy will also flourish. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian cricket team’s upcoming tour of England will be an examination for new Test leader Shubman Gill, and his success as captain will depend on his own batting, reckons former India selector Saba Karim.

India kick-started a new era in Test cricket with the appointment of Gill as captain following retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin in quick succession.

Gill is a gifted player but is yet to flourish as a Test batter, having aggregated just 1,893 runs in 32 Tests, at an average of just under 32, including four centuries.

While his technique is compact and batting has flair, he is yet to deliver the kind of consistency that characterizes elite Test batters.

 

Yet, Karim remains confident of him delivering.

"This is an examination for him. I am sure he's ready and up for it," Karim told PTI Videos on the sidelines of the 'FIT India: Sunday on Cycle’ event on Sunday.

"This is a big opportunity for him as a player. He needs to perform with the bat there; if he is able to do so then automatically his captaincy will also flourish," said Karim, suggesting that success in one area will boost confidence in the other.

The former wicketkeeper-batter acknowledged the balance in the current Indian squad, especially the mix of young blood and experienced names.

"I do expect some good results from this young Indian side. The matches will really be competitive and I think they are ready for it," he added.

Karim also praised Karun Nair for his double hundred against England Lions and named Sai Sudharsan as the batter to watch out for alongside Nair in the series.

"Karun (Nair) played well; he now has experience. Sai seems to have grown in stature as an all-format cricketer. He is gaining experience now. I am excited to see how this combination does in England."

In the bowling department, India will be without seasoned pacer Mohammad Shami, who remains out due to fitness concerns.

Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh is part of the squad and is expected to make an impact.

"He (Arshdeep) is a very talented seamer; the previous experience in England will help him. The team has to look beyond Shami. I think they picked the right guy; excited to see him in action as well," he said.

Karim was the chief guest at the 25th edition of the Fit India Sunday cycle event.

"Such initiatives are crucial in inspiring people to make fitness a priority and build a stronger, healthier nation. It's great to see widespread community involvement and enthusiasm," he concluded.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
Indian Premier League 2025

