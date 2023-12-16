News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Australia in control as Pakistan collapse

December 16, 2023 11:34 IST
IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh celebrates the wicket of Babar Azam on Day 3 of the first Test in Perth on Saturday. Photograph: ICC/X

Australia's bowlers chipped away at the wickets to leave Pakistan reeling on 203/6 at lunch on Day 3 of the first Test against Australia in Perth on Saturday.

Resuming Day 3 on 132/2, Pakistan lost an early wicket when nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad was dismissed by Pat Cummins.

 

Ex-captain Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq steadied the ship before the former was caught behind off Mitchell Marsh for 21.

That dismissal proved to be a crucial moment of the morning as Pakistan suffered a mini collapse, losing three wickets for 14 runs.

IMAGE: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq bats. Photograph: PCB/X

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon bagged his second wicket when he dismissed the well-set Imam who after a patient innings at 62 off 199 balls, finally decided to chance his arm against the spinner but was beaten and stumped by wicektkeeper Alex Carey.

Mitchell Starc cleaned up Sarfaraz Ahmed (3) as he bowled him through the gate with a cracking incoming delivery.

At the lunch break, Saud Shakeel was unbeaten on 12 with Agha Salman on four, still trailing Australia by 284 runs.

Australia had posted a huge 487 in their first innings courtesy of David Warner's 164 and Marsh's counter-attacking knock of 90. Pakistan fast bowler Aamer Jamal had claimed 6/111 to help keep the hpsts under 500.

