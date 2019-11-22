Ganguly's selfie with Eden Gardens' crowd rules the internet

November 22, 2019 16:07 IST

IMAGE: Tremendous atmosphere at Eden, tweeted Ganguly. Photograph: Sourav Ganguly/Twitter

Amidst the ongoing Day/Night Test between India and Bangladesh, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, on Friday, did not waste the chance to get clicked with the Eden Gardens' crowd.

As soon as it was reported that India would be playing their first-ever day-night Test, ticket sales for the Test match went through the roof and it has been reported that the tickets for the first four days of the match have been sold out.

Ganguly shared a selfie with the stadium's crowd and captioned the post as: "Tremendous atmosphere at Eden for the pink test @JayShah @bcci".

Before the start of the match, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and Sachin Tendulkar greeted India and Bangladesh players.

Ganguly had invited the Bangladesh PM for the historic occasion.