November 22, 2019 15:46 IST

The opening day of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh was played at a packed Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

It is the first-ever pink-ball Test played in India and the fans thronged the stadium in numbers to celebrate the occasion. It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the hallowed stadium as spectators came all ready to have a good time with painted bodies and interesting placards.

Here is a glimpse of the atmosphere at the stadium… (All PHOTOS: BCCI)