Ganguly can't hold back his joy as Kolkata turns pink

Ganguly can't hold back his joy as Kolkata turns pink

November 22, 2019 10:43 IST

Pics posted by Sourav Ganguly 

Eden Gardens is set to host the first ever pink ball Test in Kolkata on Friday and the city has gone pink to mark the occassion.

And proud BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly posted pictures from the city as landmarks were adorned in the bright hue.

 

"Welcome to the pink test", Ganguly tweeted on his handle along with pictures from around the city.

Kolkata pink Test

Landmarks like the Big Ben on Laketown, Howrah Bridge, Tata Centre, Eden Gardens, the Elliot Park, and Shahid Minar are all decked in pink to mark the occasion.

On Wednesday he had posted a picture of Shahid Minar and wrote: "The city never lets down sport .. pink test a big occasion @bcci@cab.. the Sahid minar goes pink."

Kolkata Pink Test

The Test will be witnessed by a range of stars including Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, vvs Laxman as well as Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

India have a 1-0 series lead against Bangladesh, having won the first Test inside three days in Indore last Saturday.

