News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » CWG PHOTOS: India vs England, Cricket, semi-final

CWG PHOTOS: India vs England, Cricket, semi-final

Source: PTI
August 06, 2022 18:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the 2022 Commonwealth Games cricket semi-final between India and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday.

IMAGE: India opener Smriti Mandhana top-scored with a blistering innings of 61 from 32 balls against England in the semi-finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Smriti Mandhana's elegant yet brutal knock of 61 along with Jemimah Rodrigues' useful 44 not out powered India to a healthy 164/5 against hosts England in the semi-final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

 

Mandhana's 32-ball assault in the Powerplay laid the platform while Rodrigues, who is finally doing justice to her enormous potential, improvised well during his 31-ball unbeaten stay at the crease.

En route her knock, Mandhana also recorded the fastest T20 International fifty in women's cricket off only 23 balls.

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues hits out. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

A new and improved Deepti Sharma chipped in with 22 off 20 balls but India might think they ended 15 runs short of the par-score after 64 runs came in the six Powerplay overs.

The next 14 overs yielded 100 runs as India lost the momentum when three wickets fell in quick succession during middle overs.

Rodrigues and Deepti added an invaluable 53 runs for the fourth wicket partnership.

The normally rampaging Shafali Verma (17 off 15 balls) was the silent partner during the opening stand of 76 in 7.5 overs with Mandhana, who impressed everyone at Edgbaston with her strokeplay.

IMAGE: England's players celebrate the wicket of Shafali Verma. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

There were cover drives off Katherine Brunt, pulled sixes off seamers Natt Sciver an Issy Wong and a lofted one of spinner Sarah Glenn's bowling over long-on.

The left-hander raced ther fifty from just 23 balls as England bowlers looked clueless during that phase.

Once Sciver got rid of Mandhana, who was trying to play the lap-scoop, the run-rate slowed down as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, despite a couple of fours and a six, played few dot balls in her run-a-ball 20.

While Mandhana had eight fours and three sixes in her knock, Rodrigues had seven fours to her credit, mostly using the gaps in arc between point and extra-cover.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
CWG: Boxers Nitu, Panghal storm into finals
CWG: Boxers Nitu, Panghal storm into finals
FIH 'sorry' for clock howler in India women's SF loss
FIH 'sorry' for clock howler in India women's SF loss
PIX: India women lose to Australia in CWG hockey SF
PIX: India women lose to Australia in CWG hockey SF
'Discrimination against states': KCR to skip NITI meet
'Discrimination against states': KCR to skip NITI meet
BJP worshipping Ravan in the name of Ram: Adhir
BJP worshipping Ravan in the name of Ram: Adhir
T20 World Cup: How Team India is shaping up
T20 World Cup: How Team India is shaping up
Centre writes to 7 states amid surge in Covid cases
Centre writes to 7 states amid surge in Covid cases

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Race walker Priyanka makes history with CWG silver

Race walker Priyanka makes history with CWG silver

T20 World Cup: How Team India is shaping up

T20 World Cup: How Team India is shaping up

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances