Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cummins, Warner's Xmas Postcards

Cummins, Warner's Xmas Postcards

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 26, 2023 10:47 IST
Pat Cummins

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pat Cummins/Instagram

Christmas arrived early for Australian players at the IPL auction, with Pat Cummins, the World Cup-winning captain, securing a staggering Rs 20.50 crore (Rs 205 million) deal with SunRisers Hyderabad. Surpassing expectations, Cummins and Mitchell Starc, despite previous IPL challenges, emerged as top picks during the December 19 auction in Dubai.

 

Pat Cummins

Amidst the IPL excitement, Cummins celebrated Christmas with wife Becky Boston and their son Albie.

David Warner

Photograph: Kind courtesy David Warner/Instagram

Ahead of playing the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, David Warner marked Christmas by sharing a simple Merry Christmas' postcard with his family.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

Yashasvi Jaiswal, all the way from South Africa, extended Christmas wishes to his fans.

Sanju Samson

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Charulatha Samson/Instagram

Sanju Samson's wife Charulatha Ramesh shared a festive message, stating, 'And the Santa is home. Merry Christmas from the Samsons.'

Cheteshwar Pujara

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Cheteshwar Pujara/Instagram

Cheteshwar Pujara conveyed warm wishes, 'Let the spirit of Christmas bring happiness and warmth to your homes. Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating today!'

