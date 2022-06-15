News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cummins plays down hip niggle

Cummins plays down hip niggle

Source: PTI
June 15, 2022 16:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australia's white ball captain, Aaron Finch, revealed this week that Pat Cummins had been carrying the hip injury for more than a year.

IMAGE: Australia's white ball captain, Aaron Finch, revealed this week that Pat Cummins had been carrying the hip injury for more than a year. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has played down the impact of his longstanding hip injury, saying he is hopeful it will heal fully over time as he continues to manage it on tour in Sri Lanka.

 

Cummins left the Indian Premier League early to recover from the strain and was rested from the Twenty20 series but returned in Australia's two-wicket win in the first one-day match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Tuesday.

Australia's white ball captain, Aaron Finch, revealed this week that Cummins had been carrying the injury for more than a year.

Cummins said the injury was "nothing major at all."

"It's just been niggly for a little while," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"That back end of the IPL just felt like it got really sore ... and (it was) just pretty apparent I needed a bit of a break."

Australia's pace stocks have taken a hit in Sri Lanka, with Kane Richardson ruled out of the five-match ODI series with a hamstring injury and Mitchell Starc recovering from a badly cut finger.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh is sidelined with a calf strain.

Cummins said Starc had returned to bowling, but selectors were cautious ahead of the two-test series starting June 29 in Galle.

"He's a bit of a wait-and-see as well," Cummins said. "I think the plan was getting stitches out in the next day or two. We don't want to put the test series in jeopardy by re-opening that (cut) too early. A good result would be if he played some of this (ODI) series."

Cricket Australia said batsman Travis Head and bowler Matthew Kuhnemann would join the ODI squad in Kandy on Thursday after Ashton Agar and Marcus Stoinis suffered injuries in the last game.

Pace bowler Scott Boland joined the ODI squad on Tuesday and is available for selection for Thursday's match in Pallakele.

"Agar will remain with the squad to continue to rehabilitate and ongoing assessment while Stoinis has been ruled out of the remainder of the series having suffered a side strain while batting last night," the statement said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Nadal's wife Mery 'pregnant with their first child'
Nadal's wife Mery 'pregnant with their first child'
SEE: Neeraj Chopra's Record Throw
SEE: Neeraj Chopra's Record Throw
IPL performance has increased expectations: Gaikwad
IPL performance has increased expectations: Gaikwad
When Saif Parties With Prabhas...
When Saif Parties With Prabhas...
Day 3 of ED grilling: Rahul rejoins probe post lunch
Day 3 of ED grilling: Rahul rejoins probe post lunch
Indonesia Open: Prannoy sends Lakshya packing
Indonesia Open: Prannoy sends Lakshya packing
Meet Bollywood's LADY KILLERS!
Meet Bollywood's LADY KILLERS!

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Indonesia Open: Prannoy sends Lakshya packing

Indonesia Open: Prannoy sends Lakshya packing

Ishan Kishan makes giant stride in ICC rankings

Ishan Kishan makes giant stride in ICC rankings

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances