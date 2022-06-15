News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nadal's wife Mery 'pregnant with their first child'

Nadal's wife Mery 'pregnant with their first child'

By Rediff Sports
June 15, 2022 15:51 IST
Rafael Nadal

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal poses with wife Mery Perello for the official wedding portraits. Photograph: Fundacion Rafa Nadal

Tennis star Rafael Nadal’s wife Mery Perello is pregnant with their first child.

Spanish magazine ¡HOLA! was the first to report it, followed by other publications like the daily El Mundo.

It said the tennis player’s wife was expecting alongside a report showing the 33-year-old sporting what appeared to be a baby bump under her swimsuit on board the yacht where she and the 22-times Grand Slam winner are enjoying a holiday.

 

The news comes on the back of intense speculation Nadal’s childhood sweetheart was expecting after she started wearing more loose-fitting clothes and donned a face mask at the recent Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

There has not yet been any comment from the tennis star or his wife, who dated for 17 years before they tied the knot in October 2019 at a British-owned fortress in Mallorca.

Nadal won his 22nd Grand Slam and his 14th title at the French Open 2022, taking a 2 Slam lead in the race against his contemporaries, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

