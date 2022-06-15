News
Indonesia Open: Prannoy sends Lakshya packing

Indonesia Open: Prannoy sends Lakshya packing

Source: PTI
June 15, 2022 17:51 IST
This was HS Prannoy's first-ever win against Lakshya Sen in three head-to-head meetings so far.

IMAGE: This was HS Prannoy's first-ever win against Lakshya Sen in three head-to-head meetings so far. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

World No. 8 Lakshya Sen crashed out of the Indonesia Open badminton tournament after losing to compatriot HS Prannoy in an all-India second round clash in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Sen was comprehensively beaten 10-21, 9-21 by Prannoy in a men's singles match that lasted a little more than half an hour.

 

Sen, who is in red hot form, clinched his first-ever Super 500 title this year. The 20-year-old reached the finals of the prestigious All England Championships and was also part of the Indian men's team that lifted the historic Thomas Cup crown.

Interestingly, this was Prannoy's first-ever win against Sen in three head-to-head meetings so far.

Sen was in no match in front of over-aggressive Prannoy, who despite trailing 3-6 at one point, made a strong comeback, courtesy some good shots.

The 29-year-old eventually extended his lead to 21-10 and pocketed the first game easily.

In the second game, Prannoy continued from where he left off and took a massive 11-3 lead.

Trailing, Sen was expected to make a comeback, but Prannoy's unplayable cross-court smashes made it a difficult affair for the former.

In the doubles action, the duo of M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila opened their account with a win, getting the better of higher ranked Japanese pair of Kelichiro Matsui and Yoshinori Takeuchi 27-25, 18-25, 21-19.

However, it was curtains for the women's duo of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam as it lost 9-21, 10-21 to China's Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu in just 28 minutes.

The campaign also ended for another women's pairing of Haritha M Harinarayan and Ashna Noy as the duo also suffered straight-game defeat against South Korea's Jeong Na Eun and Kim Hye Jeong.

