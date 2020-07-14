CSK batsman Rayudu blessed with a baby girl

July 14, 2020 11:44 IST

Former India batsman Ambati Rayudu and his wife Chennupalli Vidya were on Sunday blessed with a baby girl.



"Truly blessed..." said Rayudu on Instagram as he shared the picture of the baby on Monday.



Rayudu had married his college friend Vidya in February 2009.

"Now the off-field lessons from the #DaddiesArmy shall all be put to use!," tweeted his Rayudu's IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

CSK teammate Suresh Raina also congratulated Rayudu and his wife on the good news.

"Heartiest congratulations @a.t.rayudu & Vidya on the birth of your daughter. Such a blessing! Cherish each & every moment with the little one & wishing you all lots of love & happiness!," he said.



Rayudu had announced a shock retirement from all forms of cricket after missing out on a place in India's World Cup squad last year. However, he reversed his decision a few months and expressed his willingness to play for Hyderabad in all formats.



Rayudu has played 55 one-day internationals for India, the last of them in March against Australia, and was part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the IPL last year.