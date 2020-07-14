SEE: Raina, Pant train together in nets amid COVID-19

July 14, 2020 09:38 IST

IMAGE: Suresh Raina trains in the nets in Ghaziabad. Photograph: Suresh Raina/Instagram

With the hope of finding their way back into the Indian team, cricketers Rishabh Pant and Suresh Raina recently hit the nets together in Ghaziabad, resuming practice after the prolonged COVID-19 forced break.

The season was cut short in March due to COVID-19 and both batsmen will be jostling for space in a more or less settled batting line-up.

Raina shared a video of their practice session on his official Instagram handle and captioned the post, 'Work hard, Never Give Up & Get rewarded'.

VIDEO: Suresh Raina/Instagram

The duo got some good training in the nets during the session in Ghaziabad, which has recorded more than 3000 coronavirus cases.

Limited overs specialist Raina, 33, last played for India in 2018 in England and has since then struggled to find a place in the team.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant has failed to deceive and last played for India in the ODIs against Australia earlier this year.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma were the first few cricketers to go through the paces in the nets in their respective cities.