News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Crowds Absent Despite South Africa's Test success

Crowds Absent Despite South Africa's Test success

December 10, 2024 20:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: South Africa's Temba Bavuma in action. Photograph: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko.

South Africa’s two-test series success over Sri Lanka on Monday catapulted them to first place in the World Test Championship and put them firmly on course for next year’s final in what would have been unthinkable less than a year ago.

Five test wins in a row, made up of away victories over West Indies in Guyana in August, two in Bangladesh in October and two more over Sri Lanka, means South Africa top the table of test results over the last two-year cycle and are within touching distance of a place in the final at Lord’s from June 11-15.

They beat Sri Lanka by 109 runs at St George’s Park in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) on Monday, to add to their 233-run win in Durban a week earlier.

If South Africa go on and win the two-test home series over Pakistan, which starts in Pretoria on Boxing Day, they will be assured of place in the final.

"We weren't even thinking about this when we went to the West Indies in August," said coach Shukri Conrad of limited expectations for the side after starting the 2023-25 WTC cycle with a 1-1 series draw against India and then effectively forfeiting a two-test series in New Zealand in February after failing to avoid a clash of dates with the SA20 league.

 

Cricket South Africa allowed their top test players to stay home and earn lucrative salaries in the domestic Twenty20 competition, instead sending an under-strength side where half the team had no previous test experience. They were roundly defeated by New Zealand.

But South Africa have worked their way into contention with five wins in their subsequent six test outings in what could be a boost for the longer format of the game in a country where it is under threat.

ANNOYANCE

South Africa already play a lot less than other countries – 12 tests in the latest WTC cycle to 21 for England and 19 each for Australia and India – to the annoyance of the players.

"In South Africa T20 cricket dominates but I think test cricket is something that is still highly treasured by a lot of the players," captain Temba Bavuma told a press conference.

But poor crowds are a problem. “A lot of people say we don’t play enough tests, but they don’t even show up for the few test matches that we have,” CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said.

Progress to the WTC final might engineer a shift in attitude that could be a boost for the red ball game and hand the test format a lifeline.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Just be patient, he will be fine: Chhetri backs Kohli
Just be patient, he will be fine: Chhetri backs Kohli
Why Kohli Is On The Back Foot
Why Kohli Is On The Back Foot
'Respect the game': Ex-Australia captain slams Siraj
'Respect the game': Ex-Australia captain slams Siraj
Portion of 185-year-old UP mosque razed for highway
Portion of 185-year-old UP mosque razed for highway
Budget-Friendly Foreign Trips From India
Budget-Friendly Foreign Trips From India
No EVM-VVPAT mismatch: EC amid Oppn's Maha claims
No EVM-VVPAT mismatch: EC amid Oppn's Maha claims
Agassi hopes to make a generational change in India...
Agassi hopes to make a generational change in India...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
How SA jumped to top despite playing just 12 Tests
How SA jumped to top despite playing just 12 Tests
Former T10 assistant coach Dhillon banned for 'fixing'
Former T10 assistant coach Dhillon banned for 'fixing'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances