News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Former T10 assistant coach Sunny Dhillon banned for 'match-fixing'

Former T10 assistant coach Sunny Dhillon banned for 'match-fixing'

Source: PTI
December 10, 2024 17:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sunny Dhillon

IMAGE: Sunny Dhillon, a former assistant coach in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, was one of eight individuals charged last year for breaching the Anti-Corruption Code in 2021. Photograph: BCCI

Sunny Dhillon, a former assistant coach of an Abu Dhabi T10 League franchise, was on Tuesday banned from all forms of cricket for six years by the sport's governing body for "attempting" to fix matches.

Dhillon was charged last year. The ban has been back dated to September 13, 2023, the date Dhillon was provisionally suspended.

"Sunny Dhillon has been found to have breached the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code and has been banned from all cricket for a period of six years," said the ICC in a statement.

Dhillon, a former assistant coach of a franchise team, was one of eight individuals charged last year for breaching the Anti-Corruption Code. The charges are related to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10

Cricket League and alleged attempts to influence the outcome of matches during the tournament.

"These efforts were disrupted by the ICC and the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the purposes of the ECB's Code for the tournament," the ICC said.

The two other individuals Parag Sanghvi and Krishan Kumar Chaudhary were among the eight individuals charged by the ICC on different counts of corruption during the 2021 edition of Emirates T10 League.

 

Dhillon was banned under the following provisions:

"Article 2.1.1 – Being party to an attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly matches or aspects of matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

"Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the DACO full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

"Article 2.4.6 – Failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the DACO in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code," the statement added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'India Will Bounce Back In Brisbane'
'India Will Bounce Back In Brisbane'
'Gambhir, Morkel Must Help Rohit'
'Gambhir, Morkel Must Help Rohit'
Time Running Out For Rohit, Kohli...
Time Running Out For Rohit, Kohli...
Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna passes away
Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna passes away
Mum bus crash: Driver had no experience of driving EVs
Mum bus crash: Driver had no experience of driving EVs
More INDIA parties want Cong to pass on leadership
More INDIA parties want Cong to pass on leadership
'He doesn't care what people think of his technique'
'He doesn't care what people think of his technique'

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Why Kohli Is On The Back Foot
Why Kohli Is On The Back Foot
Why Do Kids Like Pant So Much?
Why Do Kids Like Pant So Much?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances