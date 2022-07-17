News
Cricketer booked for forging documents to get into Tripura team

Source: PTI
July 17, 2022 13:15 IST
A case was filed against a cricketer from West Bengal who allegedly forged documents to get into Tripura’s under-19 team, police said on Sunday.

The player, a resident of Barrackpore town in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, allegedly forged documents, like Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate (PRTC) and Ration Card, to play for Tripura, they said.

 

He was recommended to the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) for the Under-19 trials by the Bishalgarh Cricket Association of Sepahijala district, police said.

His name figured in the under-19 contingent declared by the TCA on July 11.

On Saturday night, TCA’s secretary in-charge Kishore Das lodged a police complaint against the cricketer, based on which the case was registered.

It was found that the boy earlier played for Paikpara Sporting Club, in north Kolkata.

"We are probing the matter and also trying to identify the people who helped him in getting the forged documents," said Subrata Chakraborty, the officer-in-charge of West Agartala police station.

