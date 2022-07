The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team had a practice session ahead of the final and series-deciding ODI against England in Manchester on Sunday.

The BCCI posted pictures from the nets.

'Snapshots from #TeamIndia's nets session ahead of the third and final ODI against England at Manchester. #ENGvIND', BCCI tweeted with photos.

Here is a glimpse of the team's training...

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats in the nets in Manchester on Saturday. Photographs: BCCI/Twitter

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja bowls.

IMAGE: Head coach Rahul Dravid speaks with Rishabh Pant.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav awaits his turn in the nets.