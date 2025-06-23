'Cricket joins the Olympics'

ICC Chairman Jay Shah and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) celebrate International Olympic Day by urging that cricket has always united us, and now, it's part of the Olympic movement

The International Olympic Day/World Olympic Day is celebrated all around the world on June 23, which also marks the day of formation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the body responsible for organising Summer, Winter, and Youth Olympic Games.

Shah posted on his X handle, "Cricket has always united us, and now, it's part of the Olympic movement! On this #OlympicDay, let's celebrate the power of sport to inspire, connect, and uplift. Invite your +1 for a walk, a run, or a game of cricket, and take a step towards a stronger, healthier India. Together, let's keep moving forward on our journey to bring the Olympic Games home."

BCCI posted on their X handle, "Cricket has joined the Olympic movement- a historic leap for our beloved sport! This #OlympicDay, let's celebrate the power of sports to connect and inspire. Through the #LetsMove campaign, we invite you to pick your +1 and move - whether it's a walk, a run, or a game of cricket. Together, we can build a healthier, more united India, because when we move together, we move better. Let's make our dream a reality - Olympics in India."

The IOC was founded in 1894 by Pierre de Coubertin and Demetrios Vikelas. It is also the governing body of National Olympic Committees (NOCs) worldwide as well.

In 1948, the International Olympic Day was established. The IOC hosts International Olympic Day 2025 every year on June 23 to commemorate the start of the Modern Olympic Games.

IOC, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, launched this year's theme for the International Olympic Day, "Let's Move?". The theme is designed as a call for people to shed inactivity and move together, be it walking, running, playing or even dancing with their friends and loved ones.

Cricket is returning to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games after a 128-year absence, marking its first appearance since the 1900 Paris Olympics. The Olympic tournament will feature both men's and women's competitions, each with a six-team T20 format.

At LA 2028, cricket will be played in the fast-paced T20 format. A total of 90 athlete quotas have been allocated for each gender, allowing every team to name a 15-member squad.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) consists of 12 'full members' - Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and Zimbabwe. Another 94 countries represent 'associate members.'India (men) and New Zealand (women) are the current T20 world champions.