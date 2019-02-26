Cricket Buzz: Game three of West Indies-England ODI series washed out

February 26, 2019 08:01 IST

IMAGE: The third ODI between Windies and England in Grenada was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

The third One-day International between West Indies and England was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled in Grenada on Monday.

England captain Eoin Morgan had won the toss and elected to send West Indies in to bat before the decision to abandon play was made amid persistent showers in St. George’s.

The washout leaves the series locked at 1-1 with two games left.

Grenada is scheduled to also host game four on Wednesday, before the final game in St. Lucia on Saturday.

Archer on England's World Cup radar, says Bayliss

England are close to finalising their squad for the 50-overs World Cup in May with a decision over all-rounder Jofra Archer set to be the "final piece of the jigsaw", coach Trevor Bayliss has said.

Barbados-born Archer, who shone for Sussex last season and in Australia's Big Bash Twenty20 competition for Hobart Hurricanes, will be eligible for national selection next month under new England and Wales Cricket Board residency rules.

The 23-year-old can add a new dimension to the England lineup with his ability to bowl in excess of 90 miles per hour and his lower-order power-hitting skills.

"We've pretty much had the same 15, 16 or 17 players over the last three or four years," Bayliss told Sky Sports.

"We could probably name a 15, there's a Jofra Archer decision to be made at a later date. I think it's getting down to that being the final piece of the jigsaw."