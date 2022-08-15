News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cricket Australia targets sport's inclusion at 2032 Olympics

Cricket Australia targets sport's inclusion at 2032 Olympics

August 15, 2022 12:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cricket is shortlisted for possible inclusion at the 2028 Olympics along eight other sports; ICC will make a presentation to organisers later this month.

Australia's players celebrate beating India in the Commonwealth Games final in Birmingham, where women's Twenty20 cricket made its debut.

IMAGE: Australia's players celebrate beating India in the Commonwealth Games final in Birmingham, where women's Twenty20 cricket made its debut. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Cricket Australia have targeted the inclusion of the sport at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics as part of a strategic plan to expand participation and maintain the game's position at the heart of the country's sporting culture.

The ambitious "Where the Game Grows" plan released on Monday aims to double the number of children aged five to 12 playing the game to 210,000 over the next five years, with girls making up 60,000 of that tally.

 

Another of the targets is to get cricket back into the Olympics for the first time since 1900 - if that goal has not already been achieved at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Cricket has been shortlisted for possible inclusion at the 2028 Olympics along eight other sports and the International Cricket Council (ICC) will make a presentation to organisers later this month.

The host city can include any sport but needs the approval of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Women's Twenty20 cricket made its Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham last month with Australia beating India by nine runs in the final to claim the inaugural gold medal.

Brisbane has plans to rebuild the city's Gabba cricket ground as a 50,000-seater Olympic Stadium to host the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2032 Games.

The inclusion of cricket in the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics is part of the "sustainable future" strand of the plan, which also aims to improve fan experience, expand the grassroots and continue Australia's success on the world stage.

Cricket Australia has set a target of at least three ICC tournament triumphs over the next five years for both the men's and women's national teams.

"This strategy contains both a vision and a clear plan for how we can achieve bold, transformative change while also meeting our core responsibilities," said CA chief executive Nick Hockley.

"I would like to thank everyone across the game for their passion and commitment as we work to unite and inspire everyone to love and play cricket, and in so doing make cricket a sport for all that makes Australians proud."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
One of RR owners slapped me: Taylor's explosive claim
One of RR owners slapped me: Taylor's explosive claim
Laxman appointed India's coach for Zimbabwe tour
Laxman appointed India's coach for Zimbabwe tour
Alana King performs first 'trick' in women's Hundred
Alana King performs first 'trick' in women's Hundred
Chelsea's Tuchel blasts referee, VAR after Spurs draw
Chelsea's Tuchel blasts referee, VAR after Spurs draw
PIX: Tuchel, Conte see red as Spurs, Chelsea draw
PIX: Tuchel, Conte see red as Spurs, Chelsea draw
Rushdie in critical condition, but feisty, defiant: Son
Rushdie in critical condition, but feisty, defiant: Son
Major Rajesh Adhikari's Supreme Sacrifice
Major Rajesh Adhikari's Supreme Sacrifice

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Dhoni: 'I am blessed to be a Bharatiya'

Dhoni: 'I am blessed to be a Bharatiya'

When Dhawan Met Dhawan

When Dhawan Met Dhawan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances