When Dhawan Met Dhawan

Photographs: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

What happens when cricketer Dhawan met actor Dhawan?

Fireworks!

Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal met members of the Indian cricket team as they geared up to leave for Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series.

'At 4 in the morning, I was like a boy in a candy shop. Got very excited to meet and chat with our men in blue about their upcoming tour. Also, Shikhar Dhawan asked me a couple of riddles,' Varun Dhawan tweeted.

The group picture features Natasha and Varun with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shikhar, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Shubman Gill.