Alana King performs first 'trick' in women's Hundred

Alana King performs first 'trick' in women's Hundred

August 14, 2022 12:33 IST
Trent Rockets leg-spinner Alana King celebrates dismissing Kate Cross of Manchester Originals to complete her hat-trick during The Hundred match, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Trent Rockets leg-spinner Alana King celebrates dismissing Kate Cross of Manchester Originals to complete her hat-trick during The Hundred match, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Australia's Alana King claimed the first hat-trick in the history of women's competition at The Hundred on Saturday, a fortnight after the feat narrowly eluded her in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The leg-spinner claimed 4-15 to fire Trent Rockets to a 43-run victory against Manchester Originals who, chasing 120 for victory, were bundled out for 76.

 

King dismissed Cordelia Griffith, Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross in successive deliveries to claim a hat-trick at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old paid tribute to her idol and deceased Australia spin great Shane Warne after her stellar debut in the 100-ball competition.

"I hope he's looking down and pretty proud that I've spun a few today, it's just a special place Old Trafford and I'm glad I could take some poles here," said King.

She was part of the Australia team who won the gold medal when women's Twenty20 made its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In the July 31 match against Barbados, King dismissed Shakera Selman and Shamilia Connell in successive deliveries but was denied a hat-trick when captain Meg Lanning dropped Keila Elliott at slip in the next one.

"I'll have nightmares," Lanning said after that match. "I wanted to dig a hole and jump in it as quick as I could."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
