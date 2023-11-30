News
'Could see Maxwell getting back into the Test line-up'

Source: ANI
November 30, 2023 17:35 IST
IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell last played a Test match in 2017. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia great Ricky Ponting thinks outstanding all-rounder Glenn Maxwell should be seriously entertained for a Test recall following his astonishing success in the recently concluded ICC World Cup and a T20I series against India.

Maxwell, who last played a Test in 2017, has been in top form, with a double-century against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup and now a century against India in the third T20I of the five-match series, all in a winning cause.

"I could see him getting back into a Test line-up because of the all-round game that he brings in those conditions. The (201) not out in that game against Afghanistan, which is the most remarkable one-day innings I've ever seen.

 

“I've been around a lot of games, watched a lot of games, played a lot of games, I've never ever seen anything like that," Ponting was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

After the third T20I against India, Maxwell leaves India with a solid reputation after leading his country to a World Cup victory, but the superstar wants to shine best on the Test arena.

The squad for the first Test in Perth against Pakistan is expected to be named in the coming days.

The series against Pakistan begins on December 14 in Perth, with matches in Melbourne and Sydney following before a two-match series against the West Indies at home in January.

Australia is presently third in the ICC World Test Championship standings after sharing the spoils with arch-rival England earlier this year when regaining the Ashes.

