Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet the 20 teams that have qualified for 2024 T20 WC

Meet the 20 teams that have qualified for 2024 T20 WC

Source: PTI
November 30, 2023 17:08 IST
After the results of the Africa Qualifier, the slots for the 20 participating teams have been filled.

IMAGE: Uganda beat Rwanda on Thursday to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Photograph: ICC/X

Uganda qualified for next year's T20 World Cup, set to be held in the West Indies and the USA, with a nine-wicket win over Rwanda in Windhoek, Namibia, on Thursday.

It will be joining Namibia as the second side to enter the main tournament from the ongoing Africa Qualifier.

 

In the regional final of the Africa Qualifier, Uganda ensured a top-two finish with the victory over Rwanda, their fifth in six matches.

Batting first, Rwanda were all out for 65 in 18.5 overs. In reply, Uganda completed the formality in 8.1 overs while losing just one wicket.

The 20 teams that have qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup 

Uganda will become the fifth African nation to play in the T20 World Cup.

On the other hand, Africa Qualifier favourite Zimbabwe failed to secure a berth. Zimbabwe are currently placed third in the regional final with six points, having won three of their five games.

The main tournament is set to take place between June 4-30 next year.

The top two sides from each group make it to the Super 8 stage, followed by the semi-finals and the final.

The qualified teams for the 2024 T20 World Cup: USA, West Indies, Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Canada, Nepal, Oman, Namibia and Uganda.

Source: PTI
