Pakistan ready to make history in Australia

Pakistan ready to make history in Australia

November 30, 2023 11:58 IST
The Pakistan cricket team, led by Shan Masood, departed for their tour to Australia early Thursday morning. The first Test begins on December 14

IMAGE: The Pakistan cricket team, led by Shan Masood, departed for their tour to Australia early Thursday morning. The first Test begins on December 14. Photograph: PCB/X

Babar Azam has relinquished the captaincy but he remains the cornerstone of Pakistan's batting, test skipper Shan Masood said ahead of their tour of Australia.

Babar stepped down as Pakistan's all-formats captain earlier this month after they failed to make it to the semi-finals of the 50-overs World Cup in India.

 

Masood will begin his tenure with a three-Test series in Australia and the top order batter said there was no doubt about Babar's stature in the side.

"Babar Azam is the best batter in the side and you build your team around your best batter so his position will not be tinkered with," Masood said in his pre-departure press conference on Wednesday.

Pakistan have been whitewashed in each of their last five tours of Australia, and a similar setback could spell the end of Masood's tenure given the tendency towards knee-jerk reactions by the country's cricket administrators.

But the 34-year-old says he is not worried about how long he will serve in the role and that being a captain or being a player were "temporary things at the end of the day".

"When you haven't done something before in history, you have an opportunity to go out there and try to change it. That's what we're trying to do.

"As long as you are in that place or seat, you should relish the opportunity, try and take responsibility, and give your best for the team," he added.

Pakistan's first Test in Australia is scheduled to begin on December. 14 in Perth, while Melbourne and Sydney host the other matches.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
The Blue Revolution: Indian Cricket's Success Story
Why MI Went All Out For Hardik Pandya
BCCI on sticky wicket over Rohit decision
4 cos draw highest flows on US retirement fund switch
Recipe: Mayur's Chicken Hariyali
'Religion Can Be The GPS Of Your Life'
MoSha Have Left Nothing To Chance
