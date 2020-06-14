Rohit hopes both T20 World Cup and IPL take place

Source:

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma said that it will be challenging to play the pink ball Test when the Indian team travels to Australia later this year. Photograph: BCCI

India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma wants to play in both the T20 World Cup and the IPL this year as chances are that only one of the two tournaments could be salvaged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ICC is yet to decide on the fate of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in October-November in Australia, while the BCCI has postponed the popular and lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) indefinitely due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



It is being speculated that if T20 World Cup is postponed, the IPL could be held in that window.



Rohit engaged with his fans on Instagram where he said he would "preferably play both" when asked which event he would prefer this year among T20 World Cup and IPL.



The star opener also said that it will be challenging to play the pink ball Test when the Indian team travels to Australia later this year.



India will play a four-Test series in Australia with the first Test to be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from December 3, while the second match will be a day-night affair in Adelaide.