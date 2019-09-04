Coach Shastri celebrates India's win with a 'punch'

September 04, 2019 23:19 IST

'Sunny Jamaica. The punch in my left hand tastes divine.'

IMAGE: India head coach Ravi Shastri. Photograph: Ravi Shastri/Twitter

India head coach Ravi Shastri certainly knows how to celebrate special occasions.

The former India player celebrated the Indian team's victorious tour of West Indies in his own unique style.



"Sunny Jamaica. The punch in my left hand tastes divine," he tweeted.



The Jamaican rum punch cocktail is a mix of rum and fruit juice like pineapple, orange juice or lemon.



A dominant India finished unbeaten across the three formats against the West Indies. They clean swept the hosts in both the Tests and T20I series, while winning the ODIs 2-0 after one was washed out.