'Welcome to Manchester': How Australia were taunted

September 04, 2019 16:17 IST

IMAGE: Bookmakers Ladbrokes were the creators of the cheeky poster featuring Ben Stokes outside the Australian team hotel in Manchester. Photograph: Ladbrokes/Twitter

Australia were taunted ahead of the fourth Ashes Test against England with a giant billboard of Ben Stokes saying 'Welcome to Manchester' outside the team hotel on Wednesday.

The poster featured Stokes' celebration after he finished with an unbeaten 135 to help England level the series in remarkable fashion at Headingley last month, recovering from a paltry 67 in the first innings to win by one wicket.



Bookmakers Ladbrokes were the creators of the cheeky poster, which is inspired from a famous Carlos Tevez poster erected when English soccer side Manchester City signed the Argentine striker after his two trophy-laden seasons at rivals Manchester United.



"Ben Stokes' final innings at Headingley was the stuff of legend, so we thought it was only right to honour it ahead of the fourth Test," Jessica O'Reilly of Ladbrokes said.



"Thankfully we found a spot just yards away from the Australian team's hotel to give them a timely reminder.



"Hopefully our little sledge will help get England over the line and on the road to victory."