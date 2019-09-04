Furious Harbhajan rips Gilchrist apart over hat-trick comment

September 04, 2019 20:34 IST

'Stop crying over these things mate..thought u would talk sense after ur playing days.. but few things never change.'

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh celebrates after taking the wicket of Adam Gilchrist, the second wicket of a hat-trick, during day one of the 2nd Test in Kolkata, on March 11, 2001. Photograph: Hamish Blair/ALLSPORT/Getty Images

A furious Harbhajan Singh chided Adam Gilchrist after the Australian suggested that he was perhaps not out when the Indian spinner had him leg before wicket during his historic hat-trick way back in the Kolkata Test in 2001.

Gilchrist was Harbhajan's second wicket in that game-changing spell.



A fan shared the video clip of Harbhajan's achievement, reacting to which Gilchrist wrote "No DRS" on his twitter handle.



The Australian suggested that if Decision Review System (DRS) technology was available at that time, he would have got the LBW decision overturned.



India staged one of the biggest escapes ever seen in Test cricket as they romped to a 171-run victory against the all-conquering Australians after being asked to follow-on at the Eden Gardens.



Harbhajan claimed a hat-trick enroute to taking 13 wickets in the match, while VVS Laxman (281) and Rahul Dravid (180) changed the script with a mammoth 376-run partnership for the fifth wicket on Day 4



Taking it personally, Harbhajan blasted Gilchrist, saying he would not have survived long during that spell.



"U think u would have survived for long if not first ball ? Stop crying over these things mate..thought u would talk sense after ur playing days.. but few things never change u r the prime example of that. Always crying," wrote Harbhajan.



The off-spinner became India's first bowler to claim a Test hat-trick.



Pacer Jasprit Bumrah recently became only the third Indian bowler to get a hat-trick in the longest format during the second Test against the West Indies. Irfan Pathan had achieved the feat in 2006 against Pakistan.