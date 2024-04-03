News
Clinical Sri Lanka sweep Test series against Bangladesh

April 03, 2024 16:48 IST
IMAGE: Visitors Sri Lanka picked up a series win over hosts Bangladesh. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Sri Lanka completed a 2-0 series sweep against Bangladesh on Wednesday after winning the second Test in Chattogram by 192 runs despite Mehidy Hasan Miraz's gallant resistance.

Chasing 511 runs for an improbable victory, Bangladesh were all out for 318 with Mominul Haq (50) and Miraz, who scored 81 not out, scoring half-centuries before the hosts wilted on the final day's morning session.

 

Sri Lanka, who won the opening Test in Sylhet by 328 runs, were in the box seat after racking up 531 in their first innings when six of their top seven batters struck half-centuries.

Bangladesh managed 178 in reply and Sri Lanka declared their second innings at 157-7, setting the hosts a daunting victory target.

"The batters were a bit disappointed about not getting runs in the first Test, but I was confident they would get runs here," Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva said.

"There wasn't a lot of spin on offer, so I thought about reverse swing as a way to get wickets. The pacers were really on the spot."

Home captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said Bangladesh batters failed to convert their starts into big knocks.

"If you look at our batting, everyone got set but didn't get a big score," he said.

"That's something to think about. If you get set you have to make a score. We have to play more first-class cricket."

Sri Lanka all-rounder Kamindu Mendis was named player of the series for his tally of 367 runs from four innings.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
