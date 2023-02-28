Clarke slams Australia for lack of preparation

‘…according to me Australia should have gone to India earlier. The preparation was not up to the mark at all. If you couldn't go to India, you should have gone to the UAE at least to prepare for a tour like this.’

IMAGE: India's KS Bharat celebrates on stumping Australia's Marnus Labuschagne in the opening Test in Nagpur. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

With Australia trailing 0-2 against India in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, former captain Michael Clarke questioned the Australian team management's decision not to seek the advice of Mathew Hayden and Mark Waugh on tour.

In Pat Cummins' absence Steve Smith will lead Australia in the third Test match in Indore starting on Wednesday.

"Matt Hayden and Mark Waugh are both there in India as commentators. If I was in the Australian camp, I would want both men to be with the team at the nets every single day. If they want money give it to them. Even Hayden who used the sweep to perfection is saying on commentary that you can't just sweep every ball or play the reverse sweep every ball. He knows it. You can play these shots when you are not out 80, not when you are on 8. Why can't the management use these players? Why can't they draw on their experience?" said on ‘Backstage with Boria’ show.

Clarke is known to speak his mind and is one of the sharpest brains to captain Australia. He is pained and frustrated with the way Australia has played in the Border Gavaskar Trophy so far.

"I hope Australia can bounce back. For if they don't it will be hugely frustrating for every Australian cricket fan. At the same time, I understand why Sourav (Ganguly) has predicted 4-0. I don't know what Andrew McDonald (Australia coach) or anyone else will say but according to me Australia should have gone to India earlier. The preparation was not up to the mark at all. If you couldn't go to India, you should have gone to the UAE at least to prepare for a tour like this.

“Also, you must play a tour game. To not play a tour game was a very wrong call. You can't train for an India tour by trying to replicate conditions in Australia. It isn't possible. To do so was a mistake. In England, you expect seam and movement, in Australia bounce and pace and in India spin. You can't say I will replicate the conditions at home and train and go on to win. It is not possible," said the former Australia captain.

The former Aussie skipper is quite impressed with the leadership of Rohit Sharma in the series so far. "Rohit has been stellar. I think he is a very good captain. He has four fielders close to the bat when Australia has four on the boundary. That's the difference. Rohit knows what he wants and is telling the Australians to take risks."

Clarke also believes Virat Kohli is back at his best. Impressed with his batting in Delhi, Clarke says, "You can see that in his eyes. And once he is back at his best you know the big knock is just round the corner. I just hope it doesn't happen in the next two Tests."

He also spoke highly of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

"They know these conditions the best and are better than anyone else in these conditions. So, in sum it is hard. Very hard for Australia. Sourav has said what he has knowing how hard it is."

Clarke also had a go at the Australian media and former cricketers for their constant chatter on the wickets on offer in India.

"When you are going to India you absolutely know what you are up against. You know what kind of pitches you will get and let me say this clearly to you -- India has done the exact correct thing by producing these sorts of wickets. They have been smart. They have used home advantage and are absolutely right in doing so. When a team comes to Australia, we always want to start them at the Gabba. We want to unsettle them with pace and bounce. We know it is the best way to use home advantage. If that's not wrong why India has done can't be wrong either. It isn't wrong. Second, Ashwin and Jadeja are as good as anyone you will ever get in world cricket in these conditions. They are two greats of the modern game. You have to give them the respect they deserve and for that, you needed to prepare well and prepare smart. Australia hasn't done that."

Clarke also supported Indian team management's decision to back KL Rahul.

"I think if the team is winning and believes he (KL Rahul) is an important player he should be given another opportunity. If you think he should be backed and clearly the captain and coach, think so, I have no problem in him being given another chance. Who knows he will come out and get a 100 for you. Had it been that you aren't winning then it's a diff story. But when you are winning, he can surely be backed."