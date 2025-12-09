'Stop Picking So Many Fights'

'Gautam's heart is in the right place. He is always ready to fight for the country and the team.'

IMAGE: Akash Chopra warns Gautam Gambhir over constant fights. Photograph: BCCI

With Gautam Gambhir locking horns on multiple fronts, his former Delhi and India team-mate Aakash Chopra has sounded a warning: The coach's tendency to 'pick up so many fights' is fast becoming his biggest self-inflicted problem.

Chopra offered the advice after Gambhir took an indirect swipe at Delhi Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal over the latter's comments on coaching.

Gambhir's remark -- telling Jindal to stay in his 'domain -- came at a time when he was already under scrutiny. India had just suffered a home Test whitewash to the Proteas, the second such result in Gambhir's coaching tenure, prompting criticism of his methods and temperament.

'You expect that with Gautam,' Chopra said on his YouTube channel. 'When he comes to press conferences, he speaks his heart out. He doesn't leave anything behind.

'I have a suggestion for Gautam. When you come across someone so fiery, and when you go after an individual or something, people then start waiting for Gautam to fail. At times, it seems like you are setting yourself up for this kind of criticism.'

Chopra stressed that Gambhir's intentions aren't in question -- only his approach.

'One thing is certain with Gautam. His heart is in the right place, and he is a very passionate guy. He is always ready to fight for the country and the team.

'My only suggestion is don't fight. People will be waiting to see your downfall. You have to please nobody. Don't pick up so many fights.'