Chetan Chauhan tests positive for coronavirus

July 12, 2020 00:44 IST

IMAGE: Chetan Chauhan - once India’s opening batsman, is now sports minister in Uttar Pradesh’s government headed by Yogi Adityanath. Photograph: Sandeep Pal/PTI

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Chauhan, who is also a minister in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet was tested for the virus on Friday. According to initial media reports, the 72-year-old from Meerut has been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow.

The former opener, who played 40 Tests, is remembered for being Sunil Gavaskar’s partner in numerous Tests in the 1970s. The pair is one of the most successful Indian opening pairs in history.

After making his debut for Team India in 1969, Chauhan went on to play in 40 Tests and 7 ODIS. While in Tests he scored 2084 runs at an average of 31, in the ODIs he could only manage to score 157 runs. He along with Sunil Gavaskar formed a potent opening partnership and the duo scored over 3000 runs together.

He played Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra and Delhi. He was honoured with Arjuna Awards in 1981.