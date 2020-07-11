COVID-19: Eden Gardens as quarantine facility for police

Source:

July 11, 2020 10:37 IST

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday allowed the Kolkata Police to make use of under galleries of Eden Gardens for makeshift quarantine facility for police personnel.

A meeting, attended by CAB president Avishek Dalmiya, at Kolkata Police Headquarter, Lal Bazaar, took place at the Chamber of Special Commissioner Jawed Shamim. Thereafter, a visit to Eden Gardens was undertaken by Kolkata Police led by Arunmoy Saha. Dalmiya and Honorary Secretary Snehasish Ganguly were present during the visit.

The under galleries of Eden Gardens will be used as quarantine facilities for Kolkata police personnel. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters The under galleries of Eden Gardens will be used as quarantine facilities for Kolkata police personnel.

"It is our duty to help and support the administration in this hour of crisis. The quarantine facility would be used for police personnel who are COVID-19 warriors. The under galleries which would be used at E, F, G, H and J blocks would be properly segregated and secured from the balance areas. The arrangement agreed between Kolkata Police and CAB would ensure that areas used for cricket and administrative Activities remain unaffected," Dalmiya said in a statement.

Since, the administrative functioning majorly happens at Club House, adjacent blocks (B, C, D, K and L) would not be used for it, allowing the association to use them for conducting its activities for its administrative works.

The groundsmen and other staffs would be shifted to the dormitories and other safer spaces in B, C, K and L blocks inside the stadium.