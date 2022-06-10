News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India, SA touchdown in Cuttack for 2nd T20I

India, SA touchdown in Cuttack for 2nd T20I

Source: PTI
June 10, 2022 19:49 IST
The Indian players get a warm welcome at the team hotel in Cuttack

IMAGE: The Indian players get a warm welcome at the team hotel in Cuttack. Photograph: BCCI

Players of the Indian and South African cricket teams reached Odisha on Friday amid tight security ahead of their T20I game at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on June 12.

The two teams landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar around 2 pm as hundreds of cricket enthusiasts gathered to welcome them.

 

Fans gathered in large numbers at the airport, outside their hotel and on both sides of the road for a glimpse of the cricketing stars.

The players were welcomed at the airport by members of the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA). They were taken to the hotel in special buses amid tight security.

Ahead of the Sunday's match, Director-General (DG) of Odisha Police SK Bansal along with senior officers of the police and the district administration took stock of the arrangements at the Barabati Stadium.

"All arrangements have been made to provide fool proof security to the players, and ensure a smooth match on Sunday and practice on Saturday. The preparations to make necessary arrangements started a month back," Bansal told reporters.

He also urged spectators to follow the guidelines regarding entry and exit routes. A security mock drill was conducted for the first time ahead of the international match.

Tickets have been sold on both the online and offline modes, OCA secretary Sanjay Behera said.

Cuttack Collector BS Chayni said that a large number of VIPs and dignitaries are expected to come to the stadium for the match.

"As the chief minister has been invited, he may come to the stadium too. However, we are yet to receive any official communication in this regard," Chayni said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
