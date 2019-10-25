Check out Tendulkar's school project

October 25, 2019 17:25 IST

While serving as Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, Sachin Tendulkar had supported developmental projects. Though the former India cricketer no longer serves as an MP, he continues to track the progress of the projects he had initiated.

On Friday, the cricket legend had a video conference with the students and teachers from Late Laxmanrao Dhule school in Irle, where three classrooms and a stage for cultural activities had been built. Sachin enquired about the facilities and also answered questions from enthusiastic children about cricket.

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar interacts with students and staff of Late Laxmanrao Dhule school in Irle. Video: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

“I am happy to have been involved in the development of this school in the remote village of Irlewadi. Interacting with the kids there was a wonderful experience - these children will make our country proud one day, I wish them and their teachers the very best,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

He had earlier visited and checked status of a children’s park built in Bandra, Mumbai, another project initiated during his MP tenure.