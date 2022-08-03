News
Check out schedule for India's home series vs Aus, SA

Check out schedule for India's home series vs Aus, SA

August 03, 2022 21:12 IST
IMAGE: India will play six T20 International games against Australia and South Africa, which will serve as a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup Down Under. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Mohali and Delhi are among nine Indian cities that will host back-to-back white-ball matches against Australia and South Africa, respectively, starting September 20, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Wednesday.

 

While India will play six T20 International games against Australia and South Africa, which will serve as a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup Down Under, a separate team will play three 50-over games against the Proteas, with Shikhar Dhawan as the captain.

Mohali will host the first T20I against Australia (September 20) with Nagpur (September 23) and Hyderabad (September 25) staging the second and third match respectively.

The home series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28.

The second T20I will be played on October 2 followed by the last game at Indore on October 4.

The action will shift to Lucknow on October 6 where the ODI series will get underway. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI, respectively, on October 9 and 11, but the series won't have any World Cup-bound players.

Schedule:

India vs Australia T20I series, September 2022

Date

Match

Venue

September 20

First T20I

Mohali

September 23

Second T20I

Nagpur

September 25

Third T20I

Hyderabad

 

India vs South T20I series, September-October 2022

Date

Match

Venue

September 28

First T20I

Thiruvananthapuram

October 2

Second T20I

Guwahati

October 4

Third T20I

Indore

 

India vs South ODI series, October 2022

Date

Match

Venue

October 6

First ODI

Lucknow

October 9

Second ODI

Ranchi

October 11

Third ODI

Delhi
