After brilliant knock, SKY talks about his innings

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav struck eight fours and four sixes in his 44-ball knock of 76. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Opener Suryakumar Yadav scored an impressive 76 as India defeated West Indies by seven wickets in the third Twenty20 international in Basseterre on Tuesday, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Yadav struck eight fours and four sixes in his 44-ball knock, while wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 33 as India chased down a target of 165 with one over to spare.

Suryakumar Yadav said that he focused on batting deep and winning the game for his team.

"Really happy with the way things went. It was important for someone to bat 15-17 overs after Rohit went back inside. We saw yesterday what happened in the second innings. Was important for someone to bat deep and win the game, that's what I have focussed on. Just backed myself and enjoyed it," said Yadav in a post-match presentation.

The fourth T20 will be played on Saturday followed by the final game on Sunday.