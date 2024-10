IMAGE: Is Jasprit Bumrah's fashion game faster than his yorkers? Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Known for his pinpoint yorkers on a cricket field, Jasprit Bumrah has proven that his style game is just as impressive.

In a recent Instagram post, Boom Boom shared a video of himself walking confidently amidst a group of security personnel.

The fast bowler sported a stylish leather jacket paired with an off-white t-shirt and black trousers.

The video, set to Diljit Dosanjh's popular song CASE, highlighted Bumrah's trendy attire with a caption 'Mittran di taur wakhri'.