HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Chasing return to ODI WC, WI eye all-facet improvement

Chasing return to ODI WC, WI eye all-facet improvement

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes Read
Share:

August 11, 2025 10:50 IST

West Indies' Jayden Seales took three wickets in the 2nd ODI vs Pakistan on Sunday

IMAGE: West Indies' Jayden Seales took three wickets in the 2nd ODI vs Pakistan on Sunday. Photograph: Ed Skyes/Reuters

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan is confident his bowling group can find form as his side's three-match ODI series against the West Indies heads into a deciding game.

The West Indies proved too strong in the second ODI of the series in Trinidad, with Roston Chase and Justin Greaves combining for an unbeaten partnership of 77 to help the Caribbean side chase down the adjusted victory target of 181 in a rain-affected contest at Brian Lara Stadium.

 

Chase and Greaves took a particular liking to Pakistan's part-timers of Saim Ayub and Salman Agha, with the pair each conceding 33 runs from their spell as the West Indies squared the series at 1-1 ahead of the final match at the same ground on Tuesday.

While Rizwan wouldn't confirm the duo will retain their place in Pakistan's side for the series decider, he backed them to perform well should they win selection for the eagerly-awaited contest.

"You could say our fifth bowler gave away too many runs, but in recent years, Salman Agha and Saim Ayub have both bowled well for us," Rizwan said post-match.

"Saim didn’t have the best day today, but he performed well in the T20Is. That’s just part of the game.

"Honestly, the weather forecast has been completely different from expectations, and it’s hard to read. We’re keeping our options open and will finalise the XI (for the series decider) after assessing the conditions."

The victory for the West Indies was their first over Pakistan in more than six years, with their most previous win against the Asian side prior to this match coming at the 2019 edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup when they cruised to a seven-wicket triumph in Nottingham.

The landscape is very different now for the West Indies, who missed qualification for the most recent 50-over World Cup in India in 2023 and are chasing a return to the major tournament in 2027 according to coach Daren Sammy and skipper Shai Hope.

Sammy said prior to the series against Pakistan that the matches were serving as preparation for the next 50-over World Cup and Hope confirmed the West Indies are trying to improve in all facets of the game.

"We always speak about partnerships and we just want to get better in every area, so I am happy with the win today," Hope said.

"It was great to see our guys adapt in the middle overs and credit has to go to Chase and Greaves for sealing the deal and to Sherfane (Rutherford) too, who gave us impetus."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Rohit returns to India with fam, and a new ride!
PIX: Rohit returns to India with fam, and a new ride!
Rahul's English Summer of Maturity and Mastery
Rahul's English Summer of Maturity and Mastery
Hasan Nawaz guides Pakistan to win over WI in opener
Hasan Nawaz guides Pakistan to win over WI in opener
Beyond Bumrah: New Indian Pace Stars Emerge
Beyond Bumrah: New Indian Pace Stars Emerge
Chhattisgarh man gets surprise calls from Kohli, ABD
Chhattisgarh man gets surprise calls from Kohli, ABD

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Introducing Rediff Pay

webstory image 2

7 Nations Where PUBG Mobile Players Spend The Most

webstory image 3

Discounts! Upgrade The Kitchen: Best Mixer Grinders

VIDEOS

PM Modi flags off three new Vande Bharat trains from Bengaluru3:19

PM Modi flags off three new Vande Bharat trains from...

Abhishek-Aishwarya make rare airport sighting, daughter Aaradhya steals show0:53

Abhishek-Aishwarya make rare airport sighting, daughter...

Khushi Kapoor's kind gesture towards her fans0:51

Khushi Kapoor's kind gesture towards her fans

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV