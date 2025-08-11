WI record first win over Pak in six years!

IMAGE: Roston Chase scored an unbeaten 49 in West Indies' chase. Photograph: ICC/X

Roston Chase struck an unbeaten 49 as West Indies beat Pakistan by five wickets in a rain-affected second one-day international in Trinidad on Sunday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Chasing a revised target of 181 from 35 overs under the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method, the hosts reached 184 for five with 10 balls to spare at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

Chase, who hit two sixes and the winning boundary, shared an unbroken 77-run stand with Justin Greaves (26) after West Indies had slipped from 101-3 to 111-5. Sherfane Rutherford made a brisk 45 from 33 balls with three sixes and four fours.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 171-7 in 37 overs after rain interruptions. Hasan Nawaz top-scored with 36 not out from 30 balls, including three sixes, while Hussain Talat added 31. Seamer Jayden Seales took 3-23 from seven overs for the hosts.

Pakistan won Friday’s opener by the same margin. The deciding match is scheduled for Tuesday at the same venue.