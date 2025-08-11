HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » WI record first win over Pak in six years!

WI record first win over Pak in six years!

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
Share:

August 11, 2025 09:16 IST

Roston Chase scored an unbeaten 49 in West Indies' chase

IMAGE: Roston Chase scored an unbeaten 49 in West Indies' chase. Photograph: ICC/X

Roston Chase struck an unbeaten 49 as West Indies beat Pakistan by five wickets in a rain-affected second one-day international in Trinidad on Sunday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

 

Chasing a revised target of 181 from 35 overs under the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method, the hosts reached 184 for five with 10 balls to spare at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

Chase, who hit two sixes and the winning boundary, shared an unbroken 77-run stand with Justin Greaves (26) after West Indies had slipped from 101-3 to 111-5. Sherfane Rutherford made a brisk 45 from 33 balls with three sixes and four fours.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 171-7 in 37 overs after rain interruptions. Hasan Nawaz top-scored with 36 not out from 30 balls, including three sixes, while Hussain Talat added 31. Seamer Jayden Seales took 3-23 from seven overs for the hosts.

Pakistan won Friday’s opener by the same margin. The deciding match is scheduled for Tuesday at the same venue.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India Needs A Team That Picks 20 Wickets
India Needs A Team That Picks 20 Wickets
'Gambhir Assured My Son He Will Get His Chances'
'Gambhir Assured My Son He Will Get His Chances'
PIX: Rohit returns to India with fam, and a new ride!
PIX: Rohit returns to India with fam, and a new ride!
PIX: Surya, Rinku celebrate Raksha Bandhan
PIX: Surya, Rinku celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Beyond Bumrah: New Indian Pace Stars Emerge
Beyond Bumrah: New Indian Pace Stars Emerge

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Nations Where PUBG Mobile Players Spend The Most

webstory image 2

Discounts! Upgrade The Kitchen: Best Mixer Grinders

webstory image 3

Introducing Rediff Pay

VIDEOS

'Never questioned forces, questioned political decision-maker', Manoj Jha's dig at centre3:47

'Never questioned forces, questioned political...

Ananya Pandey and Suhana Khan spent Sunday together, little AbRam also came along0:58

Ananya Pandey and Suhana Khan spent Sunday together,...

Khushi Kapoor's kind gesture towards her fans0:51

Khushi Kapoor's kind gesture towards her fans

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV