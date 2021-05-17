News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chappell backs Cummins over Smith for Australia captaincy

Chappell backs Cummins over Smith for Australia captaincy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 17, 2021 22:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'To me if you go back to Smith, you're going backwards.'

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Former skipper Ian Chappell backed premier fast bowler Pat Cummins over batting maestro Steve Smith for the Australian captaincy after incumbent Tim Paine retires.

 

Chappell's views are in contrast to Paine, who recently said he will have no qualms about former skipper Smith returning to the job whenever he chooses to retire.

"I think it's time to move on. To me if you go back to Smith, you're going backwards. It's time to look ahead, not in the rear-vision mirror," Chappell told Wide World of Sports.

He also feels Cummins' prospects of leading Australia in future should not be dented even if he was aware of any plans to tamper with the ball during the infamous 2018 Test match against South Africa in Cape Town.

The ball-tampering fiasco had led to a review of Australia's win-at-all-cost team culture besides one-year ban on then captain Smith, his deputy David Warner and a nine-month suspension for Cameron Bancroft.

During an interview, Bancroft had hinted that other bowlers might have known about the plot that saw him and two others -- Smith and Warner -- pay a huge price.

"If people start jumping up and down about Pat Cummins captaining Australia if he knew, well the answer is pretty clear, because it falls back on Smith," Chappell said.

"He's (Steve Smith) the bloke who should have stopped it. The captain's got the overall say and power to stop it, and he didn't. I don't think it should count against Cummins, even if they decide the bowlers did know.

"Smith is the bloke who should have made sure the whole thing never started," added Chappell.

Bancroft's recent statement on the infamous episode has once again brought the ball-tampering issue under the spotlight.

During the Test at Newlands in March 2018, Bancroft was caught by television cameras of trying to rough up one side of the ball with sandpaper.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
India's Tests vs England, Aus were not fixed: ICC
India's Tests vs England, Aus were not fixed: ICC
Ashwin: Please be scared, very scared
Ashwin: Please be scared, very scared
Gaza War: Cricket club to rescue of Indian researchers
Gaza War: Cricket club to rescue of Indian researchers
Narada case: Drama in WB after 3 TMC leaders arrested
Narada case: Drama in WB after 3 TMC leaders arrested
Rs 1 lakh reward for info on Sushil: Delhi Police
Rs 1 lakh reward for info on Sushil: Delhi Police
Indian telcos at odds over controversial 5G standard
Indian telcos at odds over controversial 5G standard
Why Suvendu was not arrested, asks Narada sting journo
Why Suvendu was not arrested, asks Narada sting journo

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

There are very few sharper brains than Raman: Azhar

There are very few sharper brains than Raman: Azhar

CA contacts Bancroft over ball-tampering scandal

CA contacts Bancroft over ball-tampering scandal

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use